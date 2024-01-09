Jaguars Fire 10 Coaches

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that they’ve fired 10 coaches including defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.

The full list of coaches let go includes:

Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell DL coach Brentson Buckner LB coach Tony Gilbert Safeties coach Cody Grimm Senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton CBs coach Deshea Townsend Quality control assistant Sean Cullina Quality control assistant Tee Mitchell RBs coach Bernie Parmelee Assistant OL coach Todd Washington (contract expired)

Caldwell, 51, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 1993. He played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Browns, Ravens, Cardinals, Eagles, Bears and Panthers.

Caldwell took his first coaching job with the Eagles in 2008 as a defensive quality control coach. From there, he worked for the Cardinals and Jets before the Buccaneers hired him as their inside linebackers coach in 2019.

From there, the Jaguars hired Caldwell as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2023, the Jaguars defense ranked No. 22 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 26 in fewest passing yards allowed.