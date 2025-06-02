Jaguars HC Liam Coen Says Trade Speculation About RB Travis Etienne Is “Inaccurate”

Speaking to reporters at OTAs recently, Jaguars HC Liam Coen pushed back on the trade speculation surrounding RB Travis Etienne.

“He’s done a great job [at OTAs],” Coen said via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t really understand some of the stuff I’ve kind of seen out there. That’s absolutely inaccurate.”

There’s been persistent buzz that the new Jaguars regime, led by Coen and GM James Gladstone, is not high on Etienne. That perception wasn’t helped when Jacksonville double-dipped at the position in the draft, taking Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth and LeQuint Allen in the seventh.

Combined with RB Tank Bigsby who seemed to overtake Etienne last year, and the Jaguars have a crowded backfield. Etienne is also entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Regardless, it’s notable that Coen felt the need to push back against the sentiment that’s out there about Etienne.

Etienne, 26, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him in 2021.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 rookie contract with the Jaguars that included a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $6.143 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Etienne appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and rushed 150 times for 558 yards and two touchdowns, adding 39 receptions on 52 targets for 254 yards.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars and Etienne as the news is available.