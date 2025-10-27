Jaguars HC On Brian Thomas Jr Trade Rumors: ‘We Have No Plans To Move Him’

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr surfaced in trade rumors last week, which is notable given that he entered the season as one of the best young receivers in the league.

However, Jaguars HC Liam Coen says they’re not planning to move him.

“We have no plans on moving Brian Thomas Jr at all,” Coen said, per Jordan Schultz.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic, reported over the weekend that the Jaguars are listening to trade calls Thomas Jr.

Russini mentioned that even if a trade “feels highly unlikely,” the team is at least listening.

Receivers are always in demand ahead of the deadline, so it’s possible a team could step up and make a serious offer for a young and talented player. Something to at least keep an eye on leading up to the deadline.

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Thomas has appeared in all seven games for the Jaguars and caught 27 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown.