Jaguars Hire Vikings Assistant Grant Udinski As Offensive Coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ve agreed to terms with Vikings assistant OC and assistant QBs coach Grant Udinski to become their offensive coordinator.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Jaguars job:

Ohio State OC Chip Kelly

Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

Commanders QBs coach Tavita Pritchard

Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinski

Udinski drew a lot of interest around the league this offseason. He had interviews with the Buccaneers, Texans, Patriots, Seahawks and Jaguars.

Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.