Jaguars Hosting LB Rashaan Evans For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are hosting former Titans LB Rashaan Evans for a visit.

Jacksonville is still looking for more help at inside linebacker and is familiar with Evans as a divisional opponent the past four seasons.

Evans, 26, was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,577,192 rookie contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Titans $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. Evans instead became an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Evans appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 57 total tackles, three tackles for loss, no sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.