Jaguars Interviewing Bills Exec Terrance Gray For GM Opening

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are interviewing Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray for their GM vacancy.

Gray also interviewed with the Titans this offseason for their GM opening before Tennesse hired Mike Borgonzi.

Here’s an update on Jacksonville’s GM search:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg

Rams director of scouting James Gladstone

Giants' assistant GM Brandon Brown

Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown

Gray began his executive career as the Chiefs’ player development and player Personnel from 2003-2005. From there, he spent 11 years as a college scout with the Vikings before joining the Bills in 2017 as director of college scouting.