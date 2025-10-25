Jaguars Listening To Trade Offers For WR Brian Thomas Jr

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Jaguars are listening to trade calls for WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Russini says that even if a trade “feels highly unlikely,” the team is at least listening.

The Jaguars are reportedly looking for defensive help right now, per Russini.

Thomas Jr had a breakout season last year for Jacksonville, but it’s been the complete opposite this season. Thomas has struggled quite a bit in Liam Cohen’s offense for whatever reason.

Receivers are always in demand ahead of the deadline, so it’s possible a team could step up and make a serious offer for a young and talented player. Something to at least keep an eye on leading up to the deadline.

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Thomas has appeared in all seven games for the Jaguars and caught 27 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown.