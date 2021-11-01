Jaguars Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Jaguars announced they have signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad, restored OL Badara Traore from the PS injured list and released WR Josh Imatorbhebhe.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad, the club announced today. In addition, the team restored OL Badara Traore to the practice squad from practice squad injured reserve and released WR Josh Imatorbhebhe from the practice squad. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 1, 2021

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:

DB Lorenzo Burns DT Doug Costin WR Jeff Cotton WR Josh Hammond DB Brandon Rusnak T Badara Traore WR Laquon Treadwell G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms QB Kyle Lauletta TE Matt Sokol RB Nathan Cottrell WR Tim Jones G Jared Hocker RB Kerrith Whyte OT Coy Cronk DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Ledbetter, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Arkansas in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason.

Ledbetter signed on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after clearing waivers unclaimed. He was promoted to the active roster late in the year but waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason in 2019.

After a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad, he returned to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in October and re-signed to a futures contract in December. He was among their final cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad where he bounced on and off the roster.

Tampa Bay re-signed Ledbetter as an exclusive rights free agent this past offseason but waived him coming out of camp. He had a stint on the Cardinals practice squad early in the season.

For his career, Ledbetter has appeared in 21 games and recorded 18 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.