Jaguars Not Expected To Franchise LB Devin Lloyd Or RB Travis Etienne

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Jaguars are not expected to use the franchise tag this year on either of the two potential candidates, LB Devin Lloyd and RB Travis Etienne.

In Lloyd’s case, Jacksonville isn’t helped by a quirk that lumps off-ball linebackers and edge rushers together, making a tag for Lloyd around $28 million. Jones notes that’s just not a viable number for the Jaguars.

As of the beginning of February, the Jaguars had not yet opened extension talks with Lloyd.

For Etienne, Jones notes it’s hard to see the Jaguars using the tag, which is projected to be over $14 million. The transition tag would be another option for Etienne. It’s projected by Over The Cap to be $11.7 million compared to $14.5 million for the franchise tag. It grants the original team the right of first refusal on an offer sheet but no draft compensation if the player leaves.

Still, Jones would be surprised if the Jaguars used the transition tag on Etienne.

Lloyd, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Utah. He signed a four-year, $12,936,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,588,441.

The Jaguars declined Lloyd’s fifth-year option that would have been worth $14.75 million fully guaranteed. He’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Lloyd appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 81 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions, one touchdown, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Etienne, 27, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him in 2021.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 rookie contract with the Jaguars that included a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $6.143 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

He’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Etienne appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and rushed 260 times for 1,107 yards (4.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns, adding 36 receptions on 52 targets for 292 yards and another six touchdowns.

We have them both included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.