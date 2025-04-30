Jaguars Not Picking Up LB Devin Lloyd’s Fifth-Year Option

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jaguars are not picking up the fifth-year option for LB Devin Lloyd, a former first-round pick, entering the final year of his rookie contract.

This decision comes as no surprise, as there were reports that Jacksonville was planning to decline Lloyd’s option.

The deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options for first-round picks from 2022 is May 1.

Lloyd, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Utah. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $12,936,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,588,441. His deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up for 2026.

In 2024, Lloyd appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 113 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

We will have more on Lloyd as it becomes available.