Jaguars Officially Cut 34 Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they’ve officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.

Here’s the complete list of roster moves:

Cuts:

TE Shawn Bowman WR Chandler Brayboy WR Cam Camper DL James Carpenter OL Jerome Carvin DE Myles Cole LB Branson Combs TE John Copenhaver DL Ethan Downs OL Javon Foster RB Kevin Harris QB Seth Henigan TE Patrick Herbert RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DT Jordan Jefferson DT Tyler Lacy WR Darius Lassiter OL Ricky Lee CB Keni-H Lovely DB Jabbar Muhammed LB Chad Muma CB De’Antre Prince DL Keivie Rose DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig WR Dorian Singer DB Doneiko Slaughter DB Aydan White OL Sal Wormley

Waived/Injured

WR Eli Pancol

Released (Not Subject to Waivers)

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

LB Jalen McLeod

Placed on Reserve/Injured

DB Caleb Ransaw

