Jaguars Officially Release WR Gabriel Davis With Failed Physical

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they released WR Gabriel Davis with a failed physical designation on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Davis has been conspicuously absent whenever the new Jaguars regime has discussed its plans for 2025 but his substantial $11.5 million salary was still guaranteed, so most thought his roster spot was safe.

Evidently the Jaguars were comfortable paying Davis not to play for them this season.

Releasing Davis will trigger $20.3 million in dead money, per Over The Cap. Jacksonville could take it all this year and lose nearly $14 million in cap space, or split it between this season and next with a June 1 designation.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. He’s due base salaries of $1.5 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.