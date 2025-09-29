Jaguars OLB Travon Walker’s Wrist Injury Not Considered Season-Ending

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars believe OLB Travon Walker avoided a season-ending wrist injury in Week 4.

He adds Walker is seeing a specialist to figure out how much time he will end up missing but there’s some initial good news for Jacksonville.

Walker, 24, was the first overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $37.4 million contract with a fifth-year option for 2026.

He was set to make a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025 when the Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $14.751 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Walker has appeared in four games for the Jaguars and recorded 12 total tackles, two sacks and one pass deflection.