Jaguars Owner Discusses Potential Trevor Lawrence Input In HC Search: This Isn’t Aaron Rodgers 2.0

The Jaguars announced Monday they are retaining GM Trent Baalke but moving on from HC Doug Pederson for the 2025 season.

Jacksonville owner Shad Khan was asked if QB Trevor Lawrence will have a say in the next head coach of the team and Khan said he talks to all players regularly, not just Lawrence. (Mia O’Brien)

Khan continued to downplay Lawrence’s role in the search by saying, “Let’s be clear — this isn’t a second coming of Aaron Rodgers 2.0.” (O’Brien)

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence appeared in 10 games and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns.