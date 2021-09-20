Jaguars Place OL Walker Little On COVID List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have placed OL Walker Little on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Little, 22, was a three-year starter at Stanford and opted out of the 2020 season. He also suffered a season-ending injury in the 2019 season opener.

The Jaguars drafted Little with pick No. 45 overall in the second round. He signed a four-year deal worth $7,621,704 million and a $2,903,057 signing bonus.

Walker has been inactive for the Jaguars’ first two games of the year.

During his college career at Stanford, Little appeared in 22 games, starting in 19 of them at left tackle.