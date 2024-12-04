Jaguars Place QB Trevor Lawrence On Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have placed RB Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve.

We have placed QB Trevor Lawrence on the Reserve/Injured list. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 4, 2024

This will sideline him for at least four games before he’s eligible to return. There are only five games left this season.

Lawrence is in the concussion protocol right now and was also playing through a left shoulder injury that probably will need surgery at some point, so this could be it for him in 2024.

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in 10 games and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns.