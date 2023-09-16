Jaguars Placing CB Gregory Junior On IR

The Jaguars announced on Saturday that they have placed CB Gregory Junior on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue.

Junior, 23, was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Oachita Baptist in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Junior saw action in 43 games and recorded 128 total tackles, one interception and 16 pass defenses.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.