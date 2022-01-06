Jaguars Placing OL Will Richardson On COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Thursday that they are placing OL Will Richardson on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Richardson, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018.

The Jaguars signed Richardson to a four-year, $3,062,792 contract that included a $602,792 signing bonus, $602,792 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $765,698.

In 2021, Richardson has appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, making two starts.

