Jaguars Plan For Travis Hunter To Continue Playing Two Ways

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars don’t plan to change their strategy of having WR/CB Travis Hunter play on both sides of the ball, despite his season-ending injury.

That had been a bit of a question, and Jaguars HC Liam Coen didn’t commit one way or another when he was asked about it last week.

“I understand there’s a lot of questions about if he’ll remain a two-way player and all those kind of things,” Coen said via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “All of that is very premature and at the end of the day, like every player on this roster, he’ll be evaluated at the end of the season and we’ll be able to give him his three better, three best and the things that we need to continue to improve upon and the things we need to build on.”

Rapoport notes the Jaguars were planning to ramp up Hunter’s usage before he hurt his knee during practice, giving him more targets on offense and expanding some of his responsibilities on defense.

After giving up a massive trade package to move up for Hunter and talking about how he could redefine the sport, the Jaguars never seemed like they found the best way to utilize him. He played 324 snaps on offense and 162 snaps on defense, but had a limited impact either way.

Hunter, 22, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

The Jaguars used the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Hunter. He signed a four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract with a $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront.

In 2025, Hunter appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and caught 28 passes for 298 yards receiving and one touchdown. He also has 15 tackles, a fumble recovery and three pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hunter as the news is available.