Jaguars Plan To Interview Doug Pederson & Jim Caldwell

According to Jason La Canfora, the Jaguars plan to interview former Eagles HC Doug Pederson and former Colts and Lions HC Jim Caldwell next week.

Both men’s history with developing quarterbacks and long track record of experience and success at the NFL level are appealing to Jacksonville following the disaster that this past season under Urban Meyer was, per La Canfora.

Both are out of football currently and available to interview starting this week. The NFL changed the rules to allow teams to begin interviewing coaches with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

La Canfora adds the Jaguars are also doing homework on Bills DC Leslie Frazier. They would have to request an interview with him from Buffalo.

He also adds that Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is helping with the search but it’s seen as unlikely he remains in his current role.

Pederson, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

Since taking the Eagles’ head coach job in 2016, Pederson led the team to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.

Caldwell, 66, began his head coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years in charge of Indianapolis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

After a stint with the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, the Lions hired him as their head coach in 2015. Detroit made the decision to move on from Caldwell in 2018 and he agreed to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff in 2019. However, he took a leave of absence in July to deal with health issues.

During his seven years as a head coach for the Colts and Lions, Caldwell led them to a record of 62-50 (55.4 percent) which includes four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.