Jaguars Re-Sign CB Keith Taylor

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have re-signed CB Keith Taylor.

Taylor, 27, was a fifth-round pick to the Panthers out of Washington in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was eventually let go after camp before the 2023 season. He signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad shortly after and spent the year there before re-signing to a futures deal after the year.

Taylor was released after camp last season and signed back to the practice squad and eventually the active roster.

The Falcons signed Taylor in March 2025 and he went back and forth from the practice squad and active roster before the Jaguars signed him off Atlanta’s practice squad in December.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded six tackles, and no interceptions.