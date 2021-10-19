Jaguars Release OL Rashaad Coward

The Jaguars announced they have released OL Rashaad Coward on Tuesday.

He had just signed with Jacksonville last week.

Coward, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad.

Chicago elected to promote Coward to their active roster towards the end of the 2017 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster each of the next two years. The Bears re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020.

Coward signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in March, but the team released him a couple of weeks ago. He caught on briefly with the Jaguars.

In 2020, Coward appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and made five starts for them.