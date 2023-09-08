Jaguars Release OT Josh Wells From IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially released OT from injured reserve on Friday.

Wells, 32, wound up going undrafted out of James Madison back in 2014. He later signed a three-year, $1.53 million contract with the Jaguars and re-signed with Jacksonville through the 2018 season after they exercised his option.

The Jaguars brought Wells back on a new deal in 2018. However, he was released coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Buccaneers shortly after and re-signed on one-year deals each of the past two years.

From there, Jaguars signed Wells to a one-year deal back in April.

In 2022, Wells appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and made seven starts.