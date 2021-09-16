Jaguars Release RB Duke Johnson From Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that they’ve released RB Duke Johnson from their practice squad.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released RB Duke Johnson from the practice squad, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) September 16, 2021

Johnson, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.105 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $15.6 million extension for the 2018 season through 2021.

Cleveland traded him to the Texans in August of 2019 in exchange for a conditional 2020 third-round pick.

Johnson was set to make a base salary of $4.65 million in the final year of his agreement when the Texans cut him earlier this year. The Jaguars signed him to their practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 11 games and recorded 77 rushing attempts for 235 yards (3.1 YPC), and one touchdown, to go along with 28 receptions for 249 yards receiving (8.9 YPC), one touchdown, three fumbles, and two fumbles lost.