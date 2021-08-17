Jaguars Release TE Tim Tebow As They Trim Roster To 85

The Jaguars have apparently released TE Tim Tebow.

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Jacksonville needs to cut its roster down to 85 players by 4 pm today and it appears Tebow is one of the first ones to go.

The rest of the moves, per Adam Schefter:

Waive CB DJ Daniel

Waived/injured WR Josh Imatorbhebhe

Waived/injured WR Tim Jones

Placed DT Daniel Ross on injured reserve

Tebow was attempting a return to the NFL after six years after converting to tight end. He reunited with new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow at Florida.

Tebow previously worked out for the Jaguars right before the draft.

Tebow, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2010. He spent just two years in Denver before he was later traded to the Jets in 2012. He had a brief stint with the Patriots before the Eagles surprisingly gave him an opportunity.

From there, Tebow signed with the Mets and spent the past five years in their minor league system.

His last NFL experience was with the Eagles in training camp in 2015. He hasn’t played in a game since 2012.

For his career, Tebow appeared in 45 games for the Broncos and Jets and completed 47.9 percent of his passes for 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.