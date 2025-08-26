Jaguars Releasing OT Javon Foster

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars are releasing former fourth-round OT Javon Foster as part of their cutdown to 53 players.

Foster, 25, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Missouri and was named first-team All-SEC in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.8 million, including a $797,064 signing bonus.

During his six-year college career, Foster appeared in 50 games and made 41 career starts, 39 of them at left tackle.

In 2024, Foster appeared in four games for the Jaguars.