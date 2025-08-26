Jaguars Releasing OT Javon Foster

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars are releasing former fourth-round OT Javon Foster as part of their cutdown to 53 players.
Foster, 25, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Missouri and was named first-team All-SEC in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.8 million, including a $797,064 signing bonus.
During his six-year college career, Foster appeared in 50 games and made 41 career starts, 39 of them at left tackle.
In 2024, Foster appeared in four games for the Jaguars.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!