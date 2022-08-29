Jaguars Releasing S Rudy Ford

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are releasing S Rudy Ford on Monday.

Rapoport notes the new coaching staff saw Ford as just a special teamer despite his role on defense late last season.

He adds the Jaguars got some trade interest for Ford, but he was due $2 million and that was a sticking point in talks.

Ford, 27, was selected in the sixth round out of Auburn in 2017 by the Cardinals. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.54 million contract and set to make a base salary of $645,000 when he was traded to the Eagles during the 2019 preseason.

He played out the rest of his rookie deal with the Eagles and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars in 2021.

In 2021, Ford appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 53 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and three pass defenses.