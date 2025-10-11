Jaguars Restructure Contracts of LT Walker Little & WR Dyami Brown

Per Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, the Jaguars have restructured the contract of LT Walker Little and WR Dyami Brown.

The Jaguars converted $5.3 million of Little’s base salary into a signing bonus, adding two void years, creating $4.2 million of cap space in 2025. Little’s deal is fully guaranteed through the 2026 season at $11 million.

Jacksonville converted $2.4 million of Brown’s base salary into a signing bonus, adding four void years and creating $1.9 million of space. Brown is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Little, 26, was a three-year starter at Stanford and opted out of the 2020 season. He also suffered a season-ending injury in the 2019 season opener.

The Jaguars drafted Little with pick No. 45 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $7,621,704 million and a $2,903,057 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the team in 2024. The deal included $26 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Little has appeared in five games for the Jaguars, making five starts at left tackle.