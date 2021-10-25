Jaguars Rookie DT Jay Tufele Out Multiple Weeks With Broken Hand

Per John Reid, Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said fourth-round DT Jay Tufele will be out a few weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken hand.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jacksonville places Tufele on injured reserve, which would keep him out a minimum of three games.

Tufele, 22, was drafted by the Jaguars out of USC in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,305,687 rookie contract that includes a $825,687 signing bonus.

Tufele has appeared in one game for Jacksonville and has yet to record a stat.

During his college career, Tufele appeared in 33 games and started 29 at defensive tackle, recording 104 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.