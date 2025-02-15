Jaguars Schedule Interviews With Five Finalists For GM Job

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they are scheduling second interviews with five candidates for their GM vacancy on Wednesday.

The list of finalists includes:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)

Jaguars Interim GM Ethan Waugh (Interviewed)

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel, and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.

Gladstone is in his eighth season with the Rams and his fourth as Director of Scouting Strategy.

He was a high school teacher and coach in St. Louis before joining the Rams and he remained with the team after they moved to Los Angeles.