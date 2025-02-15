Jaguars Scheduling Second Interviews With Jon-Eric Sullivan & Ian Cunningham

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jaguars are lining up second interviews with general manager candidates Jon-Eric Sullivan, Packers VP of Player Personnel, and Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham among others.

Pelissero also adds that interim general manager Ethan Waugh is expected to interview with the team next week as well.

Sullivan has drawn a lot of interest this offseason. He was a finalist for the Titans’ GM job and also interviewed with the Jets and Raiders.

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel, and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.

We will have more on the Jaguars’ search for a new GM as it becomes available.