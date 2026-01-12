Jaguars Sign 15 To Futures Contracts

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed 15 players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2026 season.

The full list includes:

QB Carter Bradley WR Chandler Brayboy G Jerome Carvin TE Patrick Herbert RB Ja’Quinden Jackson WR Tim Jones T Ricky Lee DB Keni-H Lovely DB Jabbar Muhammad DT Keivie Rose DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig DB Trevian Thomas WR Austin Trammell G Sal Wormley T Kilian Zierer

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bradley, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Alabama. He later signed a rookie contract with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Las Vegas later signed him to their practice squad and eventually the active roster but waived him during camp. He later joined the Jaguars practice squad at the start of the season.

Bradley is the son of Colts DC Gus Bradley.

For his college career, Bradley appeared in 46 games and completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 8,372 yards, 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.