Jaguars Sign CB Keith Taylor

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that they’ve signed CB Keith Taylor to a contract.

The Jaguars also placed CB Jourdan Lewis on injured reserve as expected.

Taylor, 27, was a fifth-round pick to the Panthers out of Washington in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was eventually let go after camp before the 2023 season. He signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad shortly after and spent the year there before re-signing to a futures deal after the year.

Taylor was released after camp last season and signed back to the practice squad and eventually the active roster. The Falcons signed Taylor a contract this past March and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded six tackles, and no interceptions.