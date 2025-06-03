Jaguars Sign DE Dawuane Smoot

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed DE Dawuane Smoot to a contract on Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today:

– Signed DE Dawuane Smoot and WR Trenton Irwin

He’s returning to Jacksonville after playing there from 2017 to 2023.

Smoot, 29, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot ended up re-signing with the Jaguars on a two-year, $14 million deal and made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2022. He returned to Jacksonville on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he caught on with the Bills. He was placed on injured reserve in November and was activated a month later.

In 2024, Smoot appeared in 11 games for the Bills and recorded 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, one pass defense, and two forced fumbles.