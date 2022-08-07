Jaguars Sign RB Matt Colburn, Waive RB Nathan Cottrell

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed RB Matt Colburn to the roster.

We have signed RB Matt Colburn and waived RB Nathan Cottrell. https://t.co/liQ8iKdYA1 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 7, 2022

In a corresponding move, the Jaguars waived RB Nathan Cottrell with an injury designation.

Cottrell, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville waived Cottrell coming out of camp and later re-signed him to their practice squad last year. He spent the season bouncing between the team’s practice squad and active roster.

After Cottrell spent training camp with Jacksonville again in 2021, the team waived him prior to the start of the season but added him to the practice squad the day after. He bounced on and off for the rest of the season and returned on a futures deal for 2022.

For his career, Cottrell has appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and rushed once for three yards.

Colburn, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however.

He had stints in various other pro leagues, including the XFL and Spring League in 2020 and the Canadian Football League in 2021. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2022.

In 2022, Colburn played in 10 games and started four with Philadelphia, rushing 102 times for 457 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 18 receptions for 150 yards and another touchdown.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.