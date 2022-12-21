Jaguars Sign S Tyree Gillespie To Practice Squad

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they have signed S Tyree Gillespie to their practice squad.

We have signed S Tyree Gillespie to the practice squad.https://t.co/hG0cCL2mCw — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 21, 2022

The following is an updated list of Jaguars’ practice squad players:

WR Kevin Austin Jr.

OL Coy Cronk

S Ayo Oyelola (International)

QB E.J. Perry

TE Gerrit Prince

RB Mekhi Sargent

OL Darryl Williams

K James McCourt

WR Seth Williams

WR Jaylon Moore

C James Murray

DT Nick Thurman

LB Rashod Berry

DE Jeremiah Ledbetter

DB Deionte Thompson

S Tyree Gillespie

Gillespie, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract.

In 2022, Gillespie appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.