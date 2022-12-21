Jaguars Sign S Tyree Gillespie To Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they have signed S Tyree Gillespie to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of Jaguars’ practice squad players:

  • WR Kevin Austin Jr.
  • OL Coy Cronk
  • S Ayo Oyelola (International)
  • QB E.J. Perry
  • TE Gerrit Prince
  • RB Mekhi Sargent
  • OL Darryl Williams
  • K James McCourt
  • WR Seth Williams
  • WR Jaylon Moore
  • C James Murray
  • DT Nick Thurman
  • LB Rashod Berry
  • DE Jeremiah Ledbetter
  • DB Deionte Thompson
  • S Tyree Gillespie

Gillespie, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract.

In 2022, Gillespie appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.

