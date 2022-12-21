Jaguars Sign S Tyree Gillespie To Practice Squad

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they have signed S Tyree Gillespie to their practice squad.
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 21, 2022
The following is an updated list of Jaguars’ practice squad players:
- WR Kevin Austin Jr.
- OL Coy Cronk
- S Ayo Oyelola (International)
- QB E.J. Perry
- TE Gerrit Prince
- RB Mekhi Sargent
- OL Darryl Williams
- K James McCourt
- WR Seth Williams
- WR Jaylon Moore
- C James Murray
- DT Nick Thurman
- LB Rashod Berry
- DE Jeremiah Ledbetter
- DB Deionte Thompson
- S Tyree Gillespie
Gillespie, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract.
In 2022, Gillespie appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.
