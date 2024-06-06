Jaguars Sign Second-Round DT Maason Smith

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed second-round DT Maason Smith to a rookie contract, according to the NFL Transactions wire.
Jacksonville now his three remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|2
|Maason Smith
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Jarrian Jones
|CB
|4
|Javon Foster
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Jordan Jefferson
|DT
|Signed
|5
|Deantre Prince
|CB
|Signed
|5
|Keilan Robinson
|RB
|6
|Cam Little
|K
|Signed
|7
|Myles Cole
|DE
|Signed
Smith, 21, was a one-year starter at LSU and named Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC back in 2021.
The No. 48 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $8,018,596 contract that includes a $2,651,704 signing bonus and will carry a $1,457,926 cap figure for the 2024 season.
In three seasons with LSU, Smith appeared in 20 games and recorded 47 tackles, six and a half sacks, and two pass deflections.
