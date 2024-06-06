Jaguars Sign Second-Round DT Maason Smith

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed second-round DT Maason Smith to a rookie contract, according to the NFL Transactions wire.

Jacksonville now his three remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Brian Thomas Jr. WR  
2 Maason Smith DT Signed
3 Jarrian Jones CB  
4 Javon Foster OT Signed
4 Jordan Jefferson DT Signed
5 Deantre Prince CB Signed
5 Keilan Robinson RB  
6 Cam Little K Signed
7 Myles Cole DE Signed

 

Smith, 21, was a one-year starter at LSU and named Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC back in 2021. 

The No. 48 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $8,018,596 contract that includes a $2,651,704 signing bonus and will carry a $1,457,926 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In three seasons with LSU, Smith appeared in 20 games and recorded 47 tackles, six and a half sacks, and two pass deflections.

