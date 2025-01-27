Jaguars Sign Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell To Extension

Gene Frenette of Jacksonville.com reports that the Jaguars have signed special teams coordinator Heath Farwell a contract extension.

Farwell retains his spot on new HC Liam Coen’s staff for the foreseeable future.

Farwell, 43, played 10 years in the NFL for the Vikings and Seahawks before retiring after the 2014 season.

The Seahawks hired Farwell as an assistant special teams coach in 2016 and he spent two years in Seattle before departing for the same position with the Panthers. The Bills hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2019.

Farwell departed Buffalo in 2022 to join the Jaguars’ staff as their special teams coordinator.