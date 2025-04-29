Jaguars Sign Two UDFAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they officially signed undrafted BYU WR Darius Lassiter and Utah WR Dorian Singer to contracts on Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have changed WR Louis Rees-Zammit's roster status from Active to Exempt/International Player. Additionally, the team has agreed to terms with two undrafted free agents.

Singer, 22, was a one-year starter at Utah. He started his college career at Arizona in 2021, transferred to USC in 2023, and joined Utah in 2024. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2022.

During his college career, Singer appeared in 42 games and recorded 161 receptions for 2,397 yards (14.9 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.