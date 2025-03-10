Jaguars Signing C Robert Hainsey To Three-Year, $21M Contract

By
Tony Camino
-

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are signing former Buccaneers C Robert Hainsey to a three-year, $21 million deal.

Robert Hainsey

Rapoport adds Hainsey will get $13 million in guaranteed money.

Hainsey, 26, was a third-round pick to the Buccaneers out of Notre Dame in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.77 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $3.116 million in 2024.

In 2024, Hainsey appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and made one start.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply