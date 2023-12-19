Jaguars Signing QB EJ Perry To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are signing QB EJ Perry to their practice squad.

Jacksonville needed a new No. 3 quarterback after losing Nathan Rourke to the Patriots. Coincidentally, Perry just had a workout with New England.

The former UDFA also started his NFL career with the Jaguars, so there’s some familiarity for both sides.

Perry, 25, transferred from Boston College to Brown where he won the starting job. He started for two seasons, with his initial senior year in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic.

He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Jaguars brought Perry back on a futures contract for the 2023 season but waived him in March. He was claimed by the Texans, waived again in May, then re-signed for a bit during training camp before being cut at the end of the preseason.

In 2021, Perry started 10 games for Brown and completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.