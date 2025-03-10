Jaguars Signing S Eric Murray To Three-Year, $22.5M Deal

NFL Network’s Maurice Jones-Drew reports the Jaguars are signing S Eric Murray to a three-year, $22.5 million contract.
Jones-Drew adds the deal has $12 million guaranteed.
Murray, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was later traded to the Browns in return for DE Emmanuel Ogbah.
Murray played out the final year of his four-year, $2,967,304 contract before signing with the Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million in 2020. He reworked his deal in 2022 to add another year in 2023 and re-signed a one-year deal for last season.
In 2024, Murray appeared in all 17 games and recorded 75 tackles, one interception, one sack and 10 passes defended.
