Jaguars Signing S Tashaun Gipson To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars are signing veteran S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year deal.

Gipson previously announced his intent to play during the 2024 season, despite being suspended for the first six games due to violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy. He released the following statement regarding his suspension:

“During this offseason, I took a supplement one time, which I thought to be completely safe and well within any of the NFL’s policies. It was in no way related to performance, training, or gaining an advantage of any kind at any time. I have competed at this level for a long time, and have nothing but respect for the game and the fraternity of players in it. The NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body. It is with great disappointment that I accept this suspension, and I do so knowing that I have never even attempted to cheat the game. I look forward to returning for my 13th NFL season and helping a team compete for a championship.”

Gipson, 33, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2012. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year restricted tender with the Browns worth $2.356 million for the 2015 season before signing a five-year deal worth $35.5 million with the Jaguars in 2016.

However, the Jaguars released Gipson in 2018 and he later signed a three-year, $22 million deal with the Texans in 2019. Houston cut Gipson loose and he landed with the Bears on a one-year deal and re-signed to a one-year extension in 2021.

Gibson joined the 49ers in 2022 and was later added to the practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after. He re-signed with the team for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Gipson appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and three pass defenses.

We will have more news on Gipson as it becomes available.