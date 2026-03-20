Jaguars Signing Seahawks RFA WR Jake Bobo To Offer Sheet

According to Field Yates, the Jaguars are signing Seahawks’ restricted free agent WR Jake Bobo to an offer sheet on Friday.

Seattle used the original round tender for $3.5 million and has the right of first refusal on an offer sheet. The Seahawks now have five days to match Jacksonville’s offer. Losing him would not entitle Seattle to a draft pick since Bobo was undrafted.

Bobo, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Bobo was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Bobo appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.