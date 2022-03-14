Jaguars Signing TE Evan Engram To One-Year Deal Worth $9M Guaranteed

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are signing former Giants TE Evan Engram to a one-year deal.

Schefter adds the deal is fully guaranteed with a value of $9 million. There’s another $1 million available in incentives.

The Jaguars have been big spenders today and the spree continues with the addition of Engram.

Engram, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

Engram was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022

In 2021, Engram appeared in 15 games for the Giants and caught 46 passes for 408 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

