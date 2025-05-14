Jaguars Signing TE Quintin Morris To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars are signing TE Quintin Morris to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

He became an unrestricted free agent after the Bills decided not to tender him an offer, despite hoping they would be able to bring him back.

The Lions also hosted Morris for a visit, but he left Detroit without a contract.

Morris, 26, went undrafted out of Bowling Green back in 2021.

He caught on with the Bills soon after and has mostly been on their active roster ever since.

In 2024, Morris appeared in 16 games for the Bills, making three starts. He caught five passes for 36 yards and one touchdown.