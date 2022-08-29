Jaguars Waive RB Ryquell Armstead

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are waiving RB Ryquell Armstead.

Teams must make their final roster cuts to get down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

Armstead, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Armstead in May of 2021 and he had stints with the Giants and Saints before signing to the Packers practice squad. The Jaguars signed him back to their practice squad late in the 2021 season.

In 2021, Armstead appeared in two games for the Jaguars and rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 16 yards receiving and no touchdowns.