Jaguars Would Want ‘First-Round Pick & Then Some’ To Trade WR Brian Thomas Jr

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Jaguars have received lots of trade interest in WR Brian Thomas Jr up to this point.

However, Russini adds that there have been no substantial offers made. According to Russini, most around the NFL believe it would take a “first-round pick and then some” for the Jaguars to move Thomas before next week’s trade deadline.

Receivers are always in demand ahead of the deadline, so it’s possible a team could step up and make a serious offer for a young and talented player. Something to at least keep an eye on leading up to the deadline.

Jaguars HC Liam Coen has said that they’re not planning to move Thomas Jr.

“We have no plans on moving Brian Thomas Jr at all,” Coen said.

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Thomas has appeared in all seven games for the Jaguars and caught 27 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown.