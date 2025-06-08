Jalen Ramsey Won’t Attend Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey is not planning to attend Miami’s mandatory minicamp coming up this week.

Rapoport says the two sides are still working to trade Ramsey to a new team. He did not say if it would be an excused absence, absolving Ramsey of liability for fines for missing, but that would make a lot of sense if both sides are done with each other.

With June 1 in the rearview mirror, it becomes a lot easier for the Dolphins to trade Ramsey and absorb the salary cap ramifications.

The Dolphins are still expected to trade Ramsey in the coming weeks but there is a lot to sort through with interested teams regarding how much of Ramsey’s salary they’ll pick up. The Rams remain a team to watch.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.