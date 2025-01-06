Javonte Williams Says He’d Like To Be Back With Broncos

Broncos RB Javonte Williams revealed while speaking to the press that he would like to remain with the team next season.

“I’d love to be in Denver (next season),” Williams told Chris Tomasson. I love the coaches. I love the city, my teammates. I love everything about it but I understand it’s a business and however it shakes out I just got to do what I got to do.”

Williams, 24, was named second-team All-ACC as a junior at North Carolina despite splitting time with RB Michael Carter. The Broncos drafted Williams with pick No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Williams is finishing the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,865,752 million with a signing bonus of $3,807,819 million.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 139 rushing attempts for 513 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 346 yards.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.